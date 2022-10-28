The range of vegan vendors will have something for everyone, from tasty vegan street food to unique handmade cosmetics, as well as ethical clothing and accessories. There will also be a range of arts and crafts, charity stalls, craft cheeses and artisanal baked goods to discover.

Worksop’s vegan market will take place along Bridge Street on Saturday, November 5, between 10.30am and 4pm.

Craig Taylor, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We’re really thrilled to be able to welcome Vegan Market Co and all of the talented traders to Worksop, and we can’t wait for this unique event to come to Bassetlaw.

Bridge Street is to be lined with vegan vendors on Saturday, November 5.

“Whether you’re vegan already, interested in trying vegan food alternatives, or would like to find cruelty-free items that avoid using animal products, the vegan market will be an excellent opportunity to see what’s on offer.”

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be in Worksop for the first time. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Worksop.”

