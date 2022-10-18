Supermarket giant announces major Christmas jobs push across Nottinghamshire

The supermarket is looking to fill about 380 temporary and permanent store positions in its Nottinghamshire stores, ‘to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period’.

In addition, Aldi is currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK for a number of roles, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK recruitment director, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

Aldi, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse.

“That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our distribution centres.

“Our colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked, which is why, once again, we’ll be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for their hard work.”

Store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25. Aldi says it also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.

Aldi operates more than 900 stores up and down the country, including two in Mansfield – including its store on Oakleaf Close opened in April 2018 – two in Sutton and one each in Kirkby, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Somercotes, as well as branches in Worksop, Retford and Clowne.