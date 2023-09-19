Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilko will close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.

Administrators have announce a raft of Wilko's closures, including Worksop and Retford.

Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.

The Bassetlaw branches of the company are included in the numbers set to close next week after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, failed to keep 300 of the stores open.

Wilko at The Priory Centre in Worksop will close on Wednesday, September 27.