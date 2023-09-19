News you can trust since 1895
Worksop and Retford Wilko stores set to close this September

Wilko stores in Bassetlaw will close next week, as the retailer downs its Worksop and Retford shutters for the final time.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Wilko will close 111 more of its stores next week, the firm’s administrators PwC have confirmed.

The recently-collapsed budget chain will close 37 sites on Monday, September 25, a further 37 on Wednesday, September 27 and 37 locations on Friday, September 29.

The high street stalwart, founded in the 1930s, started its closure process last week after falling into administration last month.

Administrators have announce a raft of Wilko's closures, including Worksop and Retford. Photo: James Hardisty.Administrators have announce a raft of Wilko's closures, including Worksop and Retford. Photo: James Hardisty.
Administrators have announce a raft of Wilko's closures, including Worksop and Retford. Photo: James Hardisty.
Around 124 stores will have closed by the end of this week after 52 downed shutters for the final time last week.

The Bassetlaw branches of the company are included in the numbers set to close next week after a rescue bid from billionaire owner of HMV, Doug Putman, failed to keep 300 of the stores open.

Wilko at The Priory Centre in Worksop will close on Wednesday, September 27.

Wilko on Carolgate, Retford, will close its doors on Friday, September 29.

