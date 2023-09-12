Collapse of Wilko ‘like a pit closure’ for Worksop as 2,000 people lose their jobs

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retailer’s collapse means an estimated 2,000 people will lose their jobs across Worksop and the surrounding area, where the high street giant’s distribution centre and support offices are based,

Five of the 15 Nottinghamshire stores operated by Wilko have already been confirmed for closure, and further announcements expected in the coming days about hundreds more nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Administrators were called in to the business last month after months of uncertainty fuelled by the pandemic.

Wilko's store in Worksop's Priory Centre which is set to close. (Photo by: Google Maps)

It means about 12,500 jobs across 400 stores, a support centre and headquarters in Worksop and two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, South Wales, will all be cut.

Bassetlaw Council says this includes roughly 2,000 jobs alone in its district, with administrator Pricewaterhou seCoo pers revealing hundreds of initial job cuts at the Worksop HQ on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All roles at the 15 high street stores across Nottinghamshire, including in Worksop’s Priory Centre, are going and stores will close by early October.

Coun Jo White, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Bassetlaw, and deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council.

Bassetlaw Council is running a redundancy support event to help affected staff.

The council, Citizens Advice Bassetlaw and the Department for Work and Pensions will host the drop-in event on September 14, from 11am-4pm at The Bridge Skills Hub, Bridge Court, Worksop, offering job opportunities and support from education and training providers. There will also be information on retraining, debt and money advice, housing and wellbeing.

Coun Jo White, council deputy leader and cabinet member for business and skills said: “This is devastating news for Wilko staff both in Bassetlaw and across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s another hammer blow to the Great British high street as we lose yet another much-loved retailer.

“Many staff at Wilko have worked there for a very long time and this may be their first experience looking for another job.

“With its HQ, a distribution centre and two shops in Bassetlaw, we will be losing about 2,000 jobs. There are also associated supply chain jobs at risk. This is a similar level to a pit closure or a garment factory going under.

“As a council, we are pulling out all the stops to support our residents affected by the collapse of Wilko. This is the start of the process, and we will be on hand as the situation continues to progress.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The distribution centre where about 1,800 Worksop staff work will close its doors on Friday, September 15.

It followed the collapse of a bid by HMV owner Doug Putman to save at least part of the retailer.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator at PwC, said yesterday: “The dedication shown by team members during this period has been humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.

“We will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.