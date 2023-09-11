Watch more videos on Shots!

The event in collaboration with Bassetlaw Council, Department for Work and Pensions and Bassetlaw Citizen Advice Bureau is taking place on Thursday, September 14, from 11am-4pm, at The Bridge Skills Hub, Bridge Place, Worksop.

The event is focused on supporting individuals affected by Wilko’s redundancies.

Jason Austin, principal of the RNN Group, which runs the college, said: “We are sad to learn of the situation with regard to Wilko and the impact this will have on the Worksop and the surrounding area and the individuals and their families that will be affected by the redundancies.

“North Notts College, as part of the RNN Group,- is committed to meeting the needs of employers and adults in our communities and delivering on this through the many education and training opportunities we offer, contributing at the heart of our communities and so we are committed to supporting anyone needing our help at this time.”

Staff from the community courses and support teams, employability teams and adult careers coaches will be on hand.

From today, September 11, staff are also offering daily, free, drop-in redundancy/jobseeker workshops at the careers lounge at North Notts College.

Specialists will provide guidance in CV production and cover letter creation as well as support with job applications and searches.

These workshops are open to all colleagues at Wilko along with anyone else affected in by redundancy and unemployment as a free service.