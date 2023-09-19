Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is taking place on Bracebridge Fields on Saturday September 23 from 11am to 3.30pm and will see the area come alive with a vibrant celebration that highlights the diverse tapestry of Bassetlaw.

Sue Dawson from St John’s Church Worksop said: “The idea for this event came from conversations with the Polish and Ukrainian Communities and we are delighted to include the African Caribbean and Hong Kong communities as well as local people from Worksop. We have worked together with groups and organisations as well as Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council. We are looking forward to an amazing day of celebration”

Organised by a variety of organisations in Bassetlaw, this free event welcomes everyone to experience the many different cultures that make up the community. It's a day for people of all backgrounds to come together and celebrate our shared heritage.

Throughout the festival, attendees will have the chance to explore a range of cultural experiences.

There will be music from around the world with live performances taking place throughout the afternoon, with acts ranging from a Ukrainian Ensemble to a Caribbean band.

Polish dancers will captivate the audience with unique performances that tell stories of their heritage.

There will be plenty of activities for the children to take part in including craft to unleash their creativity with culturally-inspired creations. These activities provide an opportunity to learn about different tradition, such as lantern making. As well as this, there is also a magician's show, bouncy castle and face painting to keep children entertained all day.

As well as a variety of food and drink to purchase on the day, there will also be local Ice Cream available from Manfredi’s of Worksop.

There will also be the opportunity to enhance your wellbeing with various wellness activities such as yoga and stalls from local health and providers.