Winter Wonderland is back to make Christmas magical in Nottingham city centre

Nottingham’s premier Christmas entertainment attraction will once again include the ice rink and Sky Skate ice path, plus the popular Ice Bar, Sur La Piste and Altitude ski bars.

Open for an extra week this year, Winter Wonderland runs from Tuesday, November 7 until New Year's Eve.

Festive fun seekers can choose to skate around Old Market Square, metres above the crowd, quench their thirst with a festive drink at one of two skate-up bars, or for those not so keen on heights, enjoy the ground-level ice rink.

Winter Wonderland returns to Nottingham city centre early in November. Photo: Nottingham City Council

For anyone who doesn't feel like putting their skates on, there is a themed Ice Bar, kept at a chilling minus-10 degrees, and the helter skelter bar and ride is back too.

For younger visitors the much-loved toboggan ride and Frozen Swing will be back, along with the helter skelter and the observation wheel in front of the council house which offers views across the city and Nottingham’s main Christmas tree, which will again be the focal point of this year’s event.

The market stalls will have something for everyone, with local and international traders supplying everything from hand-made gifts and delicious food to mulled wine or a classic hot toddy.

Food options will be on offer at Melt & Grill, the in-house kitchen, for visitors to enjoy whilst taking in the live entertainment programme.

For the ultimate indulgence, visitors can choose the Sky Skate VIP experience, an exclusive package that includes a rink-side table with food and beverages, along with convenient on-and-off access to the ice path.

Family tickets, super off-peak and off-peak reduced price skating tickets are available on Mondays to Thursdays outside of the school holidays, and a special all-attractions family ticket will be available from Boxing Day to New Year’s Eve.

Nottingham city residents can also receive a 10 per cent discount on super off-peak and off-peak skating bookings – see the Nottingham Winter Wonderland website at nottinghamwinterwonderland.co.uk for details and to book in advance for items like the Sky Skate VIP and seats for live entertainment.

Edward Mellors of The Mellors Group, said: “We’re proud and excited to be back in Old Market Square this Christmas with Winter Wonderland and the Sky Skate ice path.

"It proved hugely popular last year with Nottingham residents and visitors alike, so we’re working hard to recreate that magic.

“We’ve also got the bars, attractions and market stalls that really make the festive experience and we look forward to continuing to support Nottingham’s reputation as a fantastic destination for all.”

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Nottingham Council, said: “The Sky Skate and ice rink was a big hit last year, so it’s great to see it return for 2023, as well as the discount for Nottingham city residents.”

Alex Flint, chief executive of It’s In Nottingham, said: “We’re very pleased to give our support and to share the excitement that this year’s Winter Wonderland promises.