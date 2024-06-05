WATCH: Worksop writer joins forces with Mansfield composer in 'moving' tribute for D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two talented creatives from the area have collaborated on a poignant video tribute for D-Day.

Richard C. Bower, who attended Queen’s Elizabeth School in the 1980s and 90s in Mansfield before moving to Worksop, began his poetry career as a result of his mother’s death, leading to a three-book publishing deal.

Richard, who resides in Whitwell, has created artwork inspired by the region and is accredited by UNESCO Nottingham City.

He has also recently released his debut novel ‘Pleasures In The Pathless Woods’.

Richard C. Bower (left) and Chris Miggells (right).

Richard and Mansfield-based pianist and composer, Chris Miggells, collaborated on a touching tribute for D-Day.

They shared the touching video featuring Richard's poetry and Chris' music to honour those who lost their lives on June 6, 1944.

Richard said: “This was the brainchild of Tony Delahunty from Mansfield 103.

“I was invited to an interview by Tony where I recited one of my poems and Tony suggested that myself and Chris get together… We then met, had a few rehearsals together and Chris has invited me as a special guest to his piano experience in Mansfield.

“The D-Day collaboration will be aired live on radio Mansfield for the 80th anniversary.

“It is the genius of Tony that our collaboration came about and there is a lot more to come.”

Richard said Tony was moved by his poem "We are made of stardust" and saw similarities in both local creatives.