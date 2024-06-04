Worksop's 2,000-strong ex-Wilko workforce back in jobs following collapse of retail giant
Only 20 of the former workforce are still looking for jobs following the devastating collapse of the bargain retailer.
When Wilko closed its 400 stores across the country last year it had a huge impact in Worksop – home to Wilko's head office and distribution centre as well as a store.
Karen Holden, senior leader at the Worksop job centre, said: "People were coming in, in tears, they were coming in the day they'd lost their jobs.
"They still had their uniform on with signatures and things on their hi-vis vests like when someone had left school."
She added that the people who worked for Wilko were used to "saying 'hello' to at least 600 people a day", so she and her team decided to deliver support and coaching sessions in groups.
Donna Kelly worked at the retailer's distribution centre with a team she said were her "good friends".
After the collapse of the store Ms Kelly set up a Facebook group for affected employees called "Wilko Warriors" – the group now has more then 2,000 members.
Ms Kelly now works at Bassetlaw hospital with other, former Wilko colleagues.
Around 12,500 jobs across 400 stores were lost as a result of the firm’s collapse along with the closure of a support centre and headquarters in Worksop and two distribution centres in Worksop and Newport, South Wales.