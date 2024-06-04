Worksop's 2,000-strong ex-Wilko workforce back in jobs following collapse of retail giant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly all of the 2,000-strong former Wilko workforce in Worksop have found new jobs, according to the job centre.

Only 20 of the former workforce are still looking for jobs following the devastating collapse of the bargain retailer.

When Wilko closed its 400 stores across the country last year it had a huge impact in Worksop – home to Wilko's head office and distribution centre as well as a store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Holden, senior leader at the Worksop job centre, said: "People were coming in, in tears, they were coming in the day they'd lost their jobs.

The Wilko distribution centre in Worksop.

"They still had their uniform on with signatures and things on their hi-vis vests like when someone had left school."

She added that the people who worked for Wilko were used to "saying 'hello' to at least 600 people a day", so she and her team decided to deliver support and coaching sessions in groups.

Donna Kelly worked at the retailer's distribution centre with a team she said were her "good friends".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the collapse of the store Ms Kelly set up a Facebook group for affected employees called "Wilko Warriors" – the group now has more then 2,000 members.

Ms Kelly now works at Bassetlaw hospital with other, former Wilko colleagues.