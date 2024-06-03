RAINY DAY PLANS: The best 8 activities to occupy children in Worksop when the weather doesn’t play ball

If you’re struggling for ways to entertain your children on a wet and rainy day we’ve got the best family friendly indoor activities in and around Worksop to ensure you’re making the most of family time despite the weather.
Please ensure you check individual venues websites for up to date opening times and admission prices.
1. Tropical Butterfly House, North Anston
A fantastic mix of indoor and outdoor attractions await at the Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston. Pictured is animal keeper Laura Martin with an owl butterfly in at the new ecologically friendly hot house to home butterflies and tropical plants for visitors to see, (photographed by Tony Johnson. 6th June 2023) Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Captain Jack's Adventureland, Retford
Captain Jack's in Retford, providing Bassetlaw under 11s with fun play and adventure. The venue features separate play frames for toddlers and juniors. Sessions run Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Booking is advised. Photo: Sally Roberts
3. Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington
Big Tops Play Centre, Dinnington, is a fun family fun day out with the kids featuring indoor soft play, laser tag, build my bear, disco and toddler sessions. The play area is in Bookers Way, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S25 3SH. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am to 5pm (closed Monday's during term time) Photo: Facebook
4. Kids Zone, Worksop
Located in Albion Close, Worksop, Kids Zone is the perfect place for children to burn off some energy. Open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Call 01909 500058 to pre-book your slot. Photo: Submit