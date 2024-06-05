This image shows how Worksop Market Place looked in 1880.This image shows how Worksop Market Place looked in 1880.
These stunning black and white images show the changing face of Worksop down the decades

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 09:52 BST
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you this cracking retro gallery showing how Worskop looked throughout the last century.

The gallery includes lots of snaps of well-known streets in the town and how they looked decades ago.

There’s also plenty of pictures of locals getting into the party mood to celebrate Royal weddings and landmark anniversaries.

King Charles III is also pictured in his younger days during a visit to Welbeck Colliery in 1968.

Take a look and enjoy a great trip down memory lane.

This image shows how Worksop Market Place looked in 1880.

1. Worksop Market Place

Photo: Submitted

Worksop's Cattle Market at the junction of Bridge Place and Newcastle Avenue.

2. Worksop's Cattle Market

Photo: Submitted

A crowd of spectators watch as Anne Quast of the United States chips off the fairway to the 12th green during her singles match against Janette Robertson of the Great Britain & Ireland team at the 11th Curtis Cup Match golf competition on 21st May 1960 at the Lindrick Golf Club in Worksop.

3. Lindrick Golf Club

Photo: Central Press:

Evacuee schoolboys from London at work using a motorised Rowtrac harrowing machine on the grounds of the Ashley House School for the Dig for Victory campaign on 11th August 1941 in Worksop.

4. Ashley House School

Photo: Fred Morley

