The green doctors are ready to help in Worksop

Community action charity Groundwork has launched a Green Doctors programme to support vulnerable households across Nottinghamshire, thanks to funding from the Cadent Foundation,

Green Doctors are energy efficiency experts who help people stay warm, save money and reduce carbon.

They offer a range of free services, such as identifying causes of heat loss in the home, helping identify and tackle damp or mould problems, offering tips for saving energy, installing small, energy efficiency measures such as draft excluders and helping people switch energy providers to save money.

Groundwork's Green Doctors scheme has now launched in Nottinghamshire

They can also offer support to access other grants and subsidies and advice on energy or water debt.

Fuel poverty

Kat Navrouzoglou, Groundwork regional representative, said: “About four million people in the UK are in fuel poverty, unable to afford to live in a warm, dry home.

"With more people at home, increased utility costs and unemployment rising due to the financial impact of the pandemic, more families will be experiencing financial hardship.

“Working with priority groups such as young people and families, low-income households, residents of poor housing and those suffering ill health, this partnership will help vulnerable households boost their income by saving energy, so they can live more comfortably, as well as reduce their environmental impact.

"As well as visiting people in their homes, we can provide remote support, by telephone and online, and will be attending community events to deliver advice and free energy saving and warm home measures.

"As part of a Green Doctor consultation, we also work with other services to provide support to vulnerable households, including onward referrals to maximise benefit claims, addressing home safety issues and tackling food poverty.”

Julia Dwyer, foundation director, said: “With one in 10 people across the UK struggling to heat their home, it’s vital to ensure money and resources are available to support those in some of the worst-hit areas.

“Energy efficiency not only has a central role in tackling climate change, it also has a huge impact on people’s wellbeing and standard of living.