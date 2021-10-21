Sergeant Tony Rungay sprang into action after the swan made its way on the busy road at Blyth.

Nottinghamshire Police received numerous calls as motorists were having to swerve to avoid the stricken bird on Monday October 11

Sgt Rungay detained the bird after rushing to the scene.

Sergeant Tony Rungay with the swan he rescued from the A1 at Blyth.

He said: “We received a number of calls from worried members of the public as cars were having to swerve to avoid it.

“I arrived and managed to usher him away from the road.

"He had an injured leg and wing – I don’t know if a car had clipped him or he had landed awkwardly on the tarmac.

“I’m a bit of an animal lover and could see he needed a vet.

"I don’t know whether it’s an urban myth that a swan can break your arm, but I’ve seen people grab swans before so I decided to try and get hold of him as it was important to protect the swan and protect the public.

“I placed him in the back of a police car and a PCSO drove us to a nearby vet.”

Sgt Rungay sat in the back of the police car with the swan while a police community support officer drove them to Wildbore Vetstop, in Worksop.

Veterinary nurse, Victoria Holland, said: “The swan had a bit of a limp on the first day but we kept a close eye on him and by day two or three he was better.

“He certainly let us know he was feeling OK as he was hissing at us as if to say ‘I’m feeling better, you can let me go now’, whereas he was more subdued when the sergeant brought him into us.

“The sergeant did a tremendous job in safely detaining the swan and bringing him to us. I’m so glad the swan’s back where he belongs now, which is at Clumber Park.”

Sgt Rungay, who has been in policing for 27 years, said it was good the swan was now back in its usual habitat.

“When roads are wet and reflective they resemble rivers and so that’s probably how the swan ended up where he did," he said.