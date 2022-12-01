Santa to spread festive cheer in his sleigh on Worksop streets in the run-up to Christmas
Families can once again visit Santa in his sleigh in and around Christmas this year as a new group of volunteers step up to the job.
The much-anticipated Santa sleigh, formerly owned by the Worksop Lions, will be taking on the streets in and around Worksop once again in the run-up to Christmas.
For many years the sleigh had been co-ordinated by the Worksop Lions, but unfortunately this year saw the club fold.
A former member of the club, who would like to remain anonymous, has bought the sleigh to “keep the spirit of Christmas alive and continue the amazing work that the Lions did”.
The sleigh will be organised this year by 38-year-old Tracey McVann and her family, and will run a little differently to previous years in order to lessen the reliance on volunteers.
The sleigh will now be parked in different locations in hope that residents will bring their children to meet Santa.
Santa and his sleigh will tour Worksop and the surrounding areas over 10 nights in the days leading up to Christmas, typically from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. The team will aim to spend around 15 minutes on each street, depending on the demand.
The sleigh is free-of-charge to visit, but the team are looking to give back to the community by raising money for charity. The charity or charities will be decided at the end of the tour.
Mum-of-one Tracey has walked with the sleigh for two to three times each year with the Blyth Players and is “really excited” to bring it back this year.
She said: “We do it every year in some form or another, but to take it on, it's a massive commitment – but we're excited about it.
“We’re getting round a lot more places this year, we’re just not walking as far.
“We’re doing it for the kids to keep that tradition going.”
Tracey added that residents should keep an eye on their Facebook page for live updates on their location each night.
Here is the current list of destinations Santa and his sleigh will visit:
Thursday, December 1 – Gateford:
Ashes Park; Lancaster walk; Alexander Drive; Fairway Avenue; Harlequin Drive; Holme Way; Manston Way
Friday, December 2 – Lady Walk:
Lady Walk; Fulmar Way; Kingfisher Walk; Carlton Road – opposite Ambleside Grange
Monday, December 5 – St Anne’s:
St Anne's Drive - Pasture Close; St Anne's Drive – Astwood Road; Robinson Drive; Watermeadows – opposite Poplar Close; Watermeadows – opposite Devonshire Drive; Beaumont Rise
Tuesday, December 6 – Shireoaks:
Blackstone Drive; Middle Meadow; Cornwall Road; The Row
Wednesday, December 7 – Kilton:
Longfellow Drive or Plantation Hill; Larwood Avenue; Gloucester Road
Thursday, December 8 – Manton:
Shrewsbury Road; Kingston Road; Rufford St – near Edinburgh Road; Cavendish Road; Richmond Road
Monday, December 12 – Thievesdale:
Valley Road; Hemmingfield Crescent; Wensleydale; Aviary Way; Farm Grove
Tuesday, December 13 – Carlton:
Bottom of Windsor Road; top of Windsor Road; Knaton Road; Westmorland Drive, Costhorpe
Wednesday, December 14 – Langold:
Church Street; Markham Road; White Avenue
Thursday, December 15 – Rhodesia
Mary Street; Boughton Road; Sandy Lane