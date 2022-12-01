The much-anticipated Santa sleigh, formerly owned by the Worksop Lions, will be taking on the streets in and around Worksop once again in the run-up to Christmas.

For many years the sleigh had been co-ordinated by the Worksop Lions, but unfortunately this year saw the club fold.

Advertisement

A former member of the club, who would like to remain anonymous, has bought the sleigh to “keep the spirit of Christmas alive and continue the amazing work that the Lions did”.

The sleigh was run by Worksop Lions for many years.

The sleigh will be organised this year by 38-year-old Tracey McVann and her family, and will run a little differently to previous years in order to lessen the reliance on volunteers.

The sleigh will now be parked in different locations in hope that residents will bring their children to meet Santa.

Advertisement

Santa and his sleigh will tour Worksop and the surrounding areas over 10 nights in the days leading up to Christmas, typically from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. The team will aim to spend around 15 minutes on each street, depending on the demand.

Advertisement

The sleigh is free-of-charge to visit, but the team are looking to give back to the community by raising money for charity. The charity or charities will be decided at the end of the tour.

Mum-of-one Tracey has walked with the sleigh for two to three times each year with the Blyth Players and is “really excited” to bring it back this year.

Advertisement

She said: “We do it every year in some form or another, but to take it on, it's a massive commitment – but we're excited about it.

“We’re getting round a lot more places this year, we’re just not walking as far.

Advertisement

“We’re doing it for the kids to keep that tradition going.”

Tracey added that residents should keep an eye on their Facebook page for live updates on their location each night.

Advertisement

Here is the current list of destinations Santa and his sleigh will visit:

Thursday, December 1 – Gateford:

Advertisement

Ashes Park; Lancaster walk; Alexander Drive; Fairway Avenue; Harlequin Drive; Holme Way; Manston Way

Friday, December 2 – Lady Walk:

Advertisement

Lady Walk; Fulmar Way; Kingfisher Walk; Carlton Road – opposite Ambleside Grange

Monday, December 5 – St Anne’s:

Advertisement

St Anne's Drive - Pasture Close; St Anne's Drive – Astwood Road; Robinson Drive; Watermeadows – opposite Poplar Close; Watermeadows – opposite Devonshire Drive; Beaumont Rise

Tuesday, December 6 – Shireoaks:

Advertisement

Blackstone Drive; Middle Meadow; Cornwall Road; The Row

Wednesday, December 7 – Kilton:

Advertisement

Longfellow Drive or Plantation Hill; Larwood Avenue; Gloucester Road

Thursday, December 8 – Manton:

Advertisement

Shrewsbury Road; Kingston Road; Rufford St – near Edinburgh Road; Cavendish Road; Richmond Road

Monday, December 12 – Thievesdale:

Advertisement

Valley Road; Hemmingfield Crescent; Wensleydale; Aviary Way; Farm Grove

Tuesday, December 13 – Carlton:

Advertisement

Bottom of Windsor Road; top of Windsor Road; Knaton Road; Westmorland Drive, Costhorpe

Wednesday, December 14 – Langold:

Advertisement

Church Street; Markham Road; White Avenue

Thursday, December 15 – Rhodesia

Advertisement