A Langwith pub has lit up the village after hosting its popular annual Christmas lights switch-on event.

The Gate Hotel, on Main Road, has switched on its magnificent Christmas lights after covering the walls from head-to-toe in decorations.

The landlord and lady, Phil and Denise Bayliss, invited the public to join their free lights switch-on event last week to indulge in mince pies, mulled wine and chocolate.

Phil said the evening had a “brilliant” atmosphere, with the rooms filled with children taking part in the countdown.

In the newly renovated “winter wonderland”, the owners have arranged a series of evenings for families to “get the magic of Christmas started” by having “tea with Santa”.

On December 6, 14 and 21 from 5pm to 7pm, the pub will be hosting tea for children with quizzes, bingo games, prizes and music - and the opportunity to meet the big man in red.

Local man Alan Townsend has also kindly donated a variety of selection boxes for the events.

Evening entertainment of karaokes and discos are also planned for the festive season – keep an eye out on the pub’s Facebook page for more information.

Check out our photos of The Gate Hotel’s marvellous Christmas decorations below.

1. A winter wonderland The Gate Hotel has been decorated head-to-toe in Christmas decorations. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Little helpers Landlord Phil Bayliss gathered some help to switch the lights on. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Festive feel Many gathered at the pub to enjoy an evening of festivities. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Langwith illuminations Gorgeous Christmas lights illuminated the pub. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales