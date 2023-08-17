News you can trust since 1895
Retford influencer set to join judging panel at disability charity Sense’s annual awards

An influencer from Retford has been invited to judge national disability charity Sense’s annual awards ceremony.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read

The Sense Awards has been running for 20 years and celebrates the achievements of people with complex disabilities and those that support them.

A team of disabled celebrities, influencers and disability activists will decide the shortlist and winners.

One of those judges is influencer Lauren Gilbert, from Retford, who will join others including chef and TV presenter Briony May Williams, Paralympian Siobhan Fitzpatrick and disabled songwriter Alice Ella.

Lauren Gilbert has been invited as a judge at national disability charity Sense’s annual awardsLauren Gilbert has been invited as a judge at national disability charity Sense’s annual awards
Lauren, who is also known as Neurodiversity with Lozza, helps spread awareness about issues that the disabled community faces through accessible posts, and some of Lauren’s work is used by mental health nurses to educate about autism in the workplace.

There are 13 categories, including ‘Person of the Year’, ‘Campaigner of the Year’, ‘Young Sibling of the Year’ and ‘Celebrity of the Year’.

Previous winners include comedian Rosie Jones and BBC News correspondent Nikki Fox.

Lauren was recognised at last year’s Sense Awards, winning ‘Influencer of the Year’.

Lauren said: “I couldn't believe it when I was told I'd won a Sense Award last year.

"This year, I feel so grateful to have been asked to be part of the judging panel, and I can't wait to celebrate the disabled community and all of our achievements.

“I’d encourage the public to make a nomination for any disabled people they think should be recognised.

"It makes a big difference to the people nominated to know they’re appreciated.”

The public have until September 1, to submit their nominations via www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards.

