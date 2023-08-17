Launched in early 2023, the Board Development Programme is an opportunity for leaders to understand what it takes to become an executive or non-executive director.

As part of the programme, candidates are paired with an executive director at the Trust, who offers mentoring and guidance as to their own career journey, whilst a number of ‘hands-on’ sessions are organised, and individuals invited to attend public and committee meetings.

Starting as a pilot earlier this year, Dr Shirley Spoors, consultant biochemist and clinical lead in Clinical Biochemistry and Immunology at DBTH, and Dr Rum Thomas, consultant in Paediatric Intensive Care Medicine and deputy medical director at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, were the two delegates who completed the first cohort.

Dr Rum Thomas and Dr Shirley Spoors celebrating their completion of the programme with members of the Board of Directors at DBTH.

Dr Shirley Spoors said: “Having spent more than 30 years in the NHS working at ground level, I now have the confidence, as well as the knowledge, understanding and skills, to move to the next phase of my career.

"This programme has given me that. Therefore, I wholeheartedly recommend the Trust Board Development to anyone thinking of a senior leadership position within the Trust.”

Dr Rum Thomas said: “The Board Development Programme at DBTH offered me a unique experience to learn about good governance and culture from observing Board and sub-committee meetings.

"I saw the value of scrutiny and constructive challenge to help the Trust align itself to its vision.

“It was a privilege to gain lessons on preparing reports, probing respectfully and working in partnership with DBTH. I would recommend this programme to aspiring leaders in the NHS.”

Zoe Lintin, chief people officer, said: “This programme offers a unique experience, giving the delegate the ability to reach beyond their roles to work at Board level and bring with them the vast experience and insight they have.

"By actively fostering diversity and shared knowledge, we are enriching our leadership team, paving the way for better decisions and improved patient outcomes.