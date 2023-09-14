News you can trust since 1895
Relaunched booklet could offer vital help for laid-off Wilko workers in Worksop

Hundreds of Worksop workers who have lost their jobs at Wilko could benefit from help jointly provided by a council and charity.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
The town is still reeling from the collapse of the household-name retailer, with staff laid off at its distribution centre, support centre, digital arm and store.

It has prompted Bassetlaw Council and Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service to bring forward the renewal of their partnership aimed at offering vital support during the cost-of-living crisis.

The partnership was launched last year via a booklet, Cost Of Living Support, which quickly became an invaluable resource for residents in need.

The 'Cost Of Living Support' booklet, produced jointly by Bassetlaw District Council and the Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service (BCVS) charity. (PHOTO: Submitted)The 'Cost Of Living Support' booklet, produced jointly by Bassetlaw District Council and the Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service (BCVS) charity. (PHOTO: Submitted)
The 'Cost Of Living Support' booklet, produced jointly by Bassetlaw District Council and the Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service (BCVS) charity. (PHOTO: Submitted)
The booklet contained advice on financial support, family assistance, energy help, mental health services, access to affordable food and clothes, and much more.

Now, an updated 2023 edition, with extra information, has been published early – to coincide with a redundancy support event being held today, Thursday, for Wilko staff at The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop.

Coun Lynne Schuller, council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The impact of the cost-of living cuts across many aspects of people’s lives, be it debt, health or relationships, and it can be difficult to know where to find support.

“This booklet pulls the information together in one easy-to-use document. Hundreds of local residents used it last year, and we are delighted to have worked with a range of organisations to publish the updated version.”

An aerial view of Wilko's huge distribution centre in Worksop (PHOTO: Submitted)An aerial view of Wilko's huge distribution centre in Worksop (PHOTO: Submitted)
An aerial view of Wilko's huge distribution centre in Worksop (PHOTO: Submitted)
The booklet is available at the headquarters of both the council and the BCVS, as well as key community spaces across Bassetlaw. An online digital version can be downloaded from bcvs.org.uk/colbassetlaw

The BCVS plays a central role in connecting volunteers, other charities and community groups to help the less well-off.

Rachel Wood, BCVS head of marketing and communications, said: “It’s a shame so much support is needed, but we take immense pride in being part of a collaborative community in Bassetlaw that comes together when residents need it most.

The Wilko store at the Priory Shopping centre in Worksop. (PHOTO: Submitted)The Wilko store at the Priory Shopping centre in Worksop. (PHOTO: Submitted)
The Wilko store at the Priory Shopping centre in Worksop. (PHOTO: Submitted)

“The voluntary and community sector plays a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by our local people.

“The charities and groups we support are under significant pressure themselves. So if anyone is in a position to assist them in helping others, it is an excellent way to get involved.”

