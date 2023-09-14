Watch more videos on Shots!

The town is still reeling from the collapse of the household-name retailer, with staff laid off at its distribution centre, support centre, digital arm and store.

It has prompted Bassetlaw Council and Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service to bring forward the renewal of their partnership aimed at offering vital support during the cost-of-living crisis.

The partnership was launched last year via a booklet, Cost Of Living Support, which quickly became an invaluable resource for residents in need.

The booklet contained advice on financial support, family assistance, energy help, mental health services, access to affordable food and clothes, and much more.

Now, an updated 2023 edition, with extra information, has been published early – to coincide with a redundancy support event being held today, Thursday, for Wilko staff at The Bridge Skills Hub in Worksop.

Coun Lynne Schuller, council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The impact of the cost-of living cuts across many aspects of people’s lives, be it debt, health or relationships, and it can be difficult to know where to find support.

“This booklet pulls the information together in one easy-to-use document. Hundreds of local residents used it last year, and we are delighted to have worked with a range of organisations to publish the updated version.”

The booklet is available at the headquarters of both the council and the BCVS, as well as key community spaces across Bassetlaw. An online digital version can be downloaded from bcvs.org.uk/colbassetlaw

The BCVS plays a central role in connecting volunteers, other charities and community groups to help the less well-off.

Rachel Wood, BCVS head of marketing and communications, said: “It’s a shame so much support is needed, but we take immense pride in being part of a collaborative community in Bassetlaw that comes together when residents need it most.

“The voluntary and community sector plays a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by our local people.