Rail group unveils special new mosaics at Retford Station in memory of Alan Pegler

The Friends of Retford Station have officially unveiled a new mosaic, dedicated to the memory of Alan Pegler.

Installed in the booking office at Retford Station, the mosaic commemorates Retford man Alan Pegler, who saved the Ffestiniog Railway, and the much-loved iconic steam train, The Flying Scotsman.

It was formally unveiled by Coun David Naylor (Lab), on September 14 – Retford Heritage Day.

Attendees were also invited to see the mosaic commemorating The Flying Scotsman, installed on platform one.

Family members and members of local societies under the new Alan Pegler mosaic at Retford Station. Photo: Submitted

Jim Anderson, chair of Friends of Retford Station, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to celebrate Mr Pegler.

"He was man dear to Retford, who played a leading role is preserving two remarkable pieces of British railway history.”

"In 1946, Alan joined his family firm, the Northern Rubber Company, on the site now occupied by Icon Aerospace.

"The Northern Rubber Company was built on that site as a consequence of the railway arriving to Retford in 1949.

The Flying Scotsman mosaic on platform one at Retford Station. Photo: Submitted

"In the 1950s, he facilitated the purchase, and ultimately the revival and rebuilding of the Ffestiniog Railway.”

The line fully re-opened in 1982 and quickly became a major Welsh tourist attraction.

He also bought The Flying Scotsman – with support of then Prime Minister Harold Wilson – in 1962 and had it restored and running again before taking it on tour to the USA, again with Wilson’s backing.

The unveiling at Retford Station was attended by representatives from several local groups and societies, including Friends of Retford Station, North Notts & Lincolnshire Community Railway Partnership, local councillors, Bassetlaw Railway Society, and Retford Civic Society, as well as members of Alan Pegler’s family.

One of the attendees was Penny Vaudoyer, Alan Pegler’s daughter, who journeyed from her home in Portugal to Retford to witness the formal unveiling of the mosaic celebrating her father and his remarkable charitable works saving both the Flying Scotsman locomotive and the Ffestiniog Railway.

She thanked the Friends of Retford Station, the Civic Society, Bassetlaw Council and LNER for their generosity and the organisation of a great day for recognising the achievements of her father.

The Friends of Retford Station now look ahead to 2025, with plans to celebrate Railway 200 – a series of nationwide event that will mark 200 years of the railways in Britain.