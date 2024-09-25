Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Clarke, the organiser of award-winning charity talent show Worksop’s Got Talent, has been nominated for Fundraiser Of The Year at this year’s Pride Of Britain awards.

Since 2016, James has raised more than £165,000 for charity, with £145,000 being donated to national sight loss charity, Retina UK, following his own diagnosis of a rare sight-loss condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

Worksop’s Got Talent, which takes place every November, sells out each year with 700 local attendees.

It has won nine awards and is attended by a host of high-profile celebrites.

Worksop's Got Talent organisers James Clarke has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award. Photo: Dusk Photography

The first two celebrity judges for 2024 are National Television Award-winnning Coronation Street actor, Jude Riordan and chart-topping singer, Suzanne Shaw.

The Pride of Britain Awards is an annual award ceremony which honours British people who have acted bravely or extraordinarily in challenging situations.

The ceremony is televised on ITV and has been hosted every year by Carol Vorderman and, for the last three years, Ashley Banjo.

James said: “I am so honoured to even be in the running for such a prestigious award and I want to thank everyone who has ever supported me over the past nine years.

"I wouldn’t have raised as much as I have without the support of the people of Worksop.”

Worksop’s Got Talent will be returning for an eighth year in six week’s time, on Friday, November 8 at North Notts Arena where four celebrity judges will watch on as 12 incredibly talented local acts take to the stage, battling it out to be this year’s champion.

Tickets are on sale now and the third celebrity judge will be announced next week.

Buy your tickets at ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent