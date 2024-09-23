Mum and daughter thank Blyth care home staff for helping them celebrate special birthday party

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
A mum has thanked the care home where she is a resident for hosting a special birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter.

Elizabeth Barlow, aged 48, is a resident at Country House Care Home in Blyth because she is suffering with terminal brain tumours and is unable to live at home.

Sadly, Elizabeth is currently having end-of-life care and so friends and home staff knew her daughter Violet’s eighth birthday would be the last they would be able to celebrate together.

To that end, everyone pulled out the stops for Violet’s party to be held at the home so Elizabeth could celebrate with her.

Elizabeth Barlow celebrated her daughter Violet's eighth birthday with her after a party was held at the care home where Elizabeth is a resident. Photo: Submitted
Elizabeth Barlow celebrated her daughter Violet's eighth birthday with her after a party was held at the care home where Elizabeth is a resident. Photo: Submitted

Diane Cubbin, Elizabeth’s friend, said: “We had friends and Violet’s friends at the event and the pet guinea pigs were brought over too and there was party food and party games.

"Elizabeth just really wanted to say thank you in a big way for what the home did for her because it was so special.

"We knew this would be the last one Elizabeth will see so Violet and her friends wanted to share it with her and rather than trying to have it at home, the care home said she could have it there.

Several of Violet's friends came to the party as the home was filled with excited children. Photo: Submitted
Several of Violet's friends came to the party as the home was filled with excited children. Photo: Submitted

"The staff were amazing, they arranged everything and we just wanted to say thank you to them for all they did and let everyone see just what the care home did for her because they were absolutely amazing.

"Violet was a bit shocked at first, a bit taken aback at first, but once she was there with all her friends, she absolutely loved it.

"It was so special for Elizabeth too because she’s struggling with brain tumours and she was struggling to take it all in but she was watching and smiling and really enjoying it too.”

A spokesperson for the care home said: “It was a very special event and it was lovely thing to be able to do and the staff were very happy to help.

Elizabeth looks on as Violet blows out the candles on her cake. Photo: Submitted
Elizabeth looks on as Violet blows out the candles on her cake. Photo: Submitted

"Staff brought their children in and Violet’s friends were there too so there were about 30 children in the home, which was certainly different, but it was a lovely thing to be able to do for Violet and Elizabeth.”

