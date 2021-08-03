Police unity tour fundraiser stops off in Worksop

The North East chapter of the Police Unity Tour began their ninth annual 180 mile cycle from York to Tamworth on Friday, July 30.

Worksop Morrisons provided a free breakfast and top up supplies on Saturday to the cyclists, who have raised more than £1,000 so far.

Worksop mayor Tony Eaton, who is also a police volunteer leader, met the cyclists at 7am.

The North East chapter cycled 180 miles for COPS

The police cyclists presented Morrisons with a certificate to say thank you, which was received by employees Emma and Claire, and the cafe staff.

Every year Morrisons support these officers who cycle to fundraise for Care of Police Survivors, a charity that supports the families of police officers and staff who have lost their lives on duty.

In the nine years since the start of the UK Police Unity Tour more than £1million has been raised for COPS.