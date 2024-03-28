Photos: Meet 14 loving Nottinghamshire dogs looking for a forever home

4 . Daisy

Daisy is a one year old retriever mix. Daisy is back at the centre through absolutely no fault of her own. She lived in a home for nearly a year but unfortunately the family’s child became allergic to her. Daisy is absolutely beautiful and has a sweet disposition and an infectious smile that just makes your day. She is very friendly with everyone she meets and gets on well with children. Daisy likes dogs and could easily live with a doggy sibling but she would be just as happy being the only dog as long as she gets some time to cuddle with her owners. She walks very well on the lead and will need a daily walk so she can get her steps in. She is very loved at the kennels and gets lots of love but she misses being in a home with loved ones. She is fully house trained and very intelligent, a bit of sausage will get you everywhere with Daisy as she is highly food motivated. She will learn more tricks easily, she is still young and has the potential to be a master of obedience or agility with some consistency and training. Daisy has not been cat tested but can be tested for a potential owner, with her lovely nature and young age, she could be trained to tolerate cats. Read more here: hdoggydensukrescue.co.uk/daisy/ Photo: Doggy Dens UK Rescue