Petition against winter fuel cuts handed in to Bassetlaw Labour Party
Around 22,865 pensioners in Bassetlaw will lose up to £300 in winter fuel payments this year after Labour MPs – including new Bassetlaw MP Jo White – voted to scrap the scheme last month,
Opponents of the scheme say it will leave many older people to choose between heating and eating this winter.
Now, more than 240,000 people across the country have signed a Conservative Party petition calling on the payments to be restored and help save pensioners from facing such stark choices.
In total, 347 Labour MPs voted to cut the payments, despite warnings some pensioners could die as a result of scrapping the payments.
Coun Callum Bailey (Con), who represents Worksop North on Nottinghamshire Council, and Coun Fraser McFarland (Ind), who represents Clayworth on Bassetlaw Council, joined campaigners in presenting the petition on Tuesday, October 29.
Coun Bailey said: “This petition clearly shows how many people agree with us and think scrapping the payments was a cruel, heartless decision and completely the wrong thing to do.
“I want Labour here in Bassetlaw to think long about their priorities and prove they are with pensioners here and not with their union paymasters and scooping up freebies.”