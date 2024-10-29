Derelict Retford pub to be demolished and redeveloped after 15 years lying empty

A derelict pub in Retford is set to be demolished to create 13 apartments, a shop and a café- two years after a similar proposal was rejected by Bassetlaw Council.

The council approved the demolition of the Masons Arms pub on Spital Hill, Retford at a meeting on October 25.

It was built in 1925 and is a non-designated heritage asset.

The applicant, Joe Clayton, along with Phase Architecture, plans to redevelop the unused site for residential and commercial purposes.

The old Masons Arms in Retford is to be demolished and turned into appartments, a shop and cafe. Photo: Google

The former public house has been empty for about 15 years and is in ‘a state of disrepair’, planning documents say.

Now, the old pub will be turned into new facilities – with the 13 apartments specifically catered for people with mental and physical disabilities – with three being wheelchair friendly.

Included in the building proposals are staff quarters and a communal lounge.

The applicants previously applied to the authority to demolish the building in 2022.

This was rejected because council planning committee members said the building still ‘contributes positively’ to the area’s ‘character and appearance’.

But now the authority has approved updated plans in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour, arson and fly-tipping at the ‘eyesore’ building.

The old pub has significant structural damage, with rotten floor joints and rusted beams bringing in renovation quotes of more than £400,000.

The new plan seeks to retain ‘the most architecturally significant elements’ of the building, including the front-facing stone facade.

The conservation officer requested that this part of the building be retained for its merit.

The rest of the brick structure will be demolished and rebuilt to home the apartments, shop and café.

The architect’s planning statement reads: “The removal of a derelict building and the renovation of its grounds to provide a modern, sympathetically designed building will certainly uplift the area and undoubtedly remove any shadows cast over house prices in the area due to the extent of disorder on the existing site.”

None of the future residents have driving licenses but 17 parking spaces will be available for staff or guests.

Pedestrians and vehicles will access the site from Wesley Road, with pedestrian access remaining from Spital Hill.