Staff and volunteers at a Worksop community centre and gardens are celebrating after scooping a trio of prestigious awards.

The OASIS Community Gardens in Kilton, Worksop scooped the 'Investing In Local People Award' at the Plunkett Foundation UK Rural Business Awards. The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of community-owned businesses and the dedicated and inspiring individuals who make them happen.

The centre also received awards for their Gardening efforts in the OASIS Community Gardens again this year. In addition to the Green Flag Award the centre has been awarded the Britain in Bloom - 'It's Your Community Award' for the eighth year in succession with a high score.

Meanwhile the Edge Project is short listed for the Nottinghamshire Health Care Awards in the 'Working In Partnership' category for their work with Men at the Edge.

Men on the Edge is designed to be a place to make friends, socialise, get support if needed and generally give guys a fun place to come and be involved.

Steve Williams Centre & Project Manager of OASIS said: “The Edge is a place where men can come for help, support, guidance, training, teaching, friendship.

"Every man is different and we are all on the edge of something whether that be more positive things like the edge of an idea, the edge of success, the edge of a new job or things that aren't so positive such as being on the edge of bankruptcy, depression, anxiety, loneliness or even suicide.

​”Our main focus is to support men with whatever it might be that is going on in their lives at that time. We want to provide a safe, secure environment where all feel like they are welcome and valued.”

Staff at the centre have also been busy with Operation Oasis – and to date have given out 32,000 food boxes over the last four years.

And ​plans are also in place for a busy few months including the Christmas Factory event – a two night event for all the family with the two acres of gardens lit up, a treasure trail to see Santa in his Cabin and a candy cane and gingerbread spectacular.