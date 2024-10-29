Worksop’s biggest charity event, Worksop’s Got Talent (WGT), is returning next week with its biggest ever show, where 12 talented finalists will perform in front of 700 local people and four celebrity judges.

This year’s celebrity judges are award-winning Coronation Street actor, Jude Riordan, chart-topping singer, actress and Dancing On Ice winner, Suzanne Shaw, Love Island 2024 star, Blade Siddiqi and Paris 2024 Olympian, Yasmin Harper.

WGT is returning for an eighth year on Friday, November 8 at North Notts Arena and tickets priced at £10 have almost sold out.

However, the last few still remain so if you’ve not got yours yet, now is your last chance to grab one by visiting ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

Worksop's Got Talent is back next week. Photo: Submitted

Since 2016, WGT has raised a staggering £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out seven times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser James Clarke invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

James was also nominated for the Fundraiser of the Year honour at this year’s Pride Of Britain awards on ITV.

James said: “I can’t wait to unveil our biggest ever Worksop’s Got Talent next week.

"Buy one of our remaining tickets today and follow us on social media to stay up to date on Worksop’s biggest charity event.”.

This year’s 12 finalists include a solo dancer, a drummer, a pianist, a choir and lots of incredible singers.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, Emmerdale actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Liam Palmer, various Love Island stars and many more.

Celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final – who might pop up this year?

To keep up to date with all of the latest WGT news, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.