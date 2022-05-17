The station-of-the-art station is on the Vesuvius development off Sandy Lane and replaces the former station in Eastgate which was built in 1963.

A ceremony to mark the official opening of the new station took place on Monday.

It was formally opened by representatives from Nottinghamshire County Council including councillor Michael Payne, chair of the fire authority, and councillor Sybil Fielding, fire authority member and councillor for Worksop West.

Officials at the opening of the new fire station at the Vesuvius development, off Sandy Lane in Worksop.

Plans for the scheme were submitted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service at the beginning of last year and approved by Bassetlaw District Council.

Contractor G F Tomlinson has been working closely with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s project management consultants, Turner & Townsend, on the programme of works.

Built with the latest renewable technology, the new fire station has the capacity to self-generate up to 50 per cent of its energy consumption.

The building comprises of meeting rooms, offices, fire engine bays and a gymnasium for firefighters.

An external three-storey training tower and compound store has also been built, as well as new car parking spaces and external landscaping.

Head of procurement and resources at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Terry Scott said: “I am very proud to be a part of the opening of this state-of-the-art new fire station, which is now our flagship property within the Estate.

"We have provided a fantastic working environment for our staff to best serve the local community of Worksop and the wider Nottinghamshire County.

Firefighters who will be based at the new station.

"I would like to thank the whole project team on what has been a very successful project.”

Construction director at G F Tomlinson, Kevin Dodds said it was an “impressive new facility.”

“It has been a real pleasure working collaboratively alongside Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service and their consultant team to successfully deliver this vital service for the local community,” he added.

“The fire station itself is completely state-of-the-art meaning that it is not only incredibly energy efficient, but it provides the best possible facilities for firefighters to carry out their critical work and serve the surrounding Bassetlaw community.

"This project represents a huge investment for the local area and we are thrilled with the final result.”

The former fire station is on the market for £400,000 with those behind the sale hoping it will be redeveloped for commercial purposes.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: "I welcome this substantial investment as we level-up fire and rescue services in Worksop.

"This is worth more than £3.4million and will provide residents across Bassetlaw a first-rate fire and rescue station.

"I am delighted to see this opening and would like to thank all those who have made this possible, including Worksop county councillor Callum Bailey, who has been fighting Worksop’s corner to help make sure this project is delivered.”