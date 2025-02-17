Online auction raises funds for North Nottinghamshire dog rescue

Doggy Dens UK Rescue in Cuckney has launched another online auction featuring various preloved items at low prices, with proceeds benefiting the charity.

The dog rescue charity, located at the Rex Pet Hotel site off Creswell Road in Cuckney, conducts a series of online auctions to raise funds.

Supporters have the opportunity to bid on a variety of items, including pet products, clothing, homeware, and gifts.

The current auction will run until this Saturday (February 22), with items available to bid on via the charity’s public fundraising Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/1653098135206510.

Denise Hardwick, the founder of Doggy Dens UK Rescue, with shelter manager Jade Sheldon and Gemma Brown.

Doggy Dens UK Rescue was founded by Denise Hardwick, a businesswoman from Mansfield, who devotes her time to caring for abandoned, neglected, and injured dogs.

Her ultimate goal for the charity is to rehabilitate, train, and find forever homes for dogs in the charity’s care.

In just over six years, Denise has been rescuing dogs and has successfully rehomed over 500 of them.

She has four dogs of her own, three of which are rescues from Romania.

The online auction on Facebook, hosted in a fundraising group with over 1,000 members, is just one way the independent charity raises funds.

Additional sources of funding include donations from fundraising efforts and monthly sponsorships set up by supporters.

This month’s auction items include various books, dog coats, homeware, gift sets, teddies, accessories, and dog toys.

If successful, the highest bidder will pay the amount of their winning bid, plus postage and packaging costs.

If your bid is successful, you can make a payment to the charity via bank transfer or PayPal.

For more information about the charity, visit doggydensukrescue.co.uk.