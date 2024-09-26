Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The commitment of Nottinghamshire Police to past and present members of the armed forces has again been recognised.

The force was named as a finalist at the recent National Armed Forces and Emergency Services Event, which celebrates achievements by service personnel, ‘from armed to emergency to volunteer’.

Nottinghamshire was shortlisted in the ‘Most Outstanding Police Category’, which recognised the force’s attainment of a prestigious Gold Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Employers Recognition Scheme, and its work to date on the Armed Forces Covenant.

A large delegation of people from across the Blue Light and Armed Forces community attended the event at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on September 12.

Nottinghamshire Police was nominated for a national armed forces award. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PCSO Steve Timperley, chair of the Nottinghamshire Police Armed Forces Network (NPAFW), said: “To be finalists at a national awards event was a triumph and honour in itself.

“On the evening we got to hear about some incredible journeys and heartfelt testimony to courage, the overcoming of personal challenges, and inspirational responses to adversity.”

PC Luke Bettridge, vice-chair of the NPAFW, added: “Attending these awards was an amazing experience and an opportunity to meet so many incredible people.

“Being able to spend time with, and listen to, those who have overcome so many hardships in life, yet continue to put others first was humbling and inspiring.”

Steve Cooper, Deputy Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Over the last few years we have put a lot of hard work in to improve our outreach to current and former members of the armed forces.

“I am very proud of what has been achieved and was delighted to attend this event on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police.”