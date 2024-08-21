North Nottinghamshire dog rescue centre 'heartbroken' as loving long-stay seeks forever family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog rescue is “heartbroken” as their long-stay Baloo seeks a forever family for his fourth birthday.

Baloo is a three-year-old Caucasian Shepherd currently available for adoption at Doggy Dens UK Rescue located in Cuckney at Rex Pet Hotel on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road.

He is described as a “lovely lad” who is looking for a forever home but has been at the rescue for some time.

The Caucasian Shepherd is a breed celebrated for their prowess in protecting shepherds and their flocks from predators.

Loving Baloo is seeking a forever home. Picture: Doggy Dens UK Rescue.

He is an incredibly loyal dog with a protective instinct towards his family.

A home with prior experience in handling guarding or large breeds would be the perfect fit for him.

Jade Sheldon, the rescue centre manager, expressed her confusion about why the beautiful boy is still waiting in their kennels.

She said: “We absolutely love this boy, and he gives the best cuddles.

Jade and Baloo at the Cuckney rescue. Photo: Brian Eyre.

“But he's getting quite sad, day in, day out, waiting and waiting for someone to offer him a home and a garden to chill out in.

“Our love for him is not enough, and he deserves to live his life to the fullest.

“We will not give up on him and we will continue to push him until he finds his special someone.”

Despite his breed’s ancient origins as a protector of livestock, Baloo much prefers the pet life.

Described as “a Labrador in a Caucasian Shepherd’s body,” Baloo is very relaxed and enjoys basking in the sun with his caregivers.

He loves playing football and isn't afraid of tackling, although he hasn't quite learned what a ‘yellow card’ is.

Baloo is very healthy and is fed a raw food diet.

The Doggy Dens team hope that his future adopters will continue this diet as it works very well for him.

While he's on the smaller end of the Caucasian Shepherd scale, he is still a muscular and strong lad, so his leash training will need to be maintained.

Baloo is extremely smart, knows lots of tricks, and thrives when kept mentally stimulated.

An adult-only home would be ideal, but Baloo could live with older teenagers.

If interested in applying to adopt Baloo, please visit doggydensukrescue.co.uk/rescue-application-form/

Jade added: “His fourth birthday is quickly approaching. Please don't let him spend another birthday without a home.”