A convoy of nine sporty Jaguar XKRs will be travelling along the east and south coast on May 20 to May 28. However, with one driver no longer able to join, a replacement driver is in need.

Advertisement

Sherwood Jaguars has previously toured the east and south coast, and recently took on the North Coast 500 through Scotland with glorious scenery and a stream of the awe-struck public as the glamorous cars cruise past.

Stuart Dixon of Sherwood Jaguars recently reached the milestone of over £250,000 raised for Bluebell Wood.

The nine-day holiday will cost the willing driver a total of £370 to cover the costs of eight hotels which each include breakfast, and a single evening meal over the break. Insurance will be covered by Stuart.

Advertisement

The driver will be given a clean Jag with a full tank of fuel to use as they join the eight other luxury cars for a tour along the coast from Great Yarmouth to Margate to Portsmouth.

All that is asked of those wishing to join the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is that they are aged 30 and above, hold a clean driving licence, and are friendly.

Advertisement

The opportunity could see you driving one of these Jaguars across England's east and south coast.

Stuart, aged 77, from Retford, said: “It’s a holiday to drive around the country in a Jaguar free of charge - the only thing they will have to pay for is the fuel and the hotel.

Advertisement

“We all leave in the morning together and arrive at our destinations together, but once we’re there people can do whatever they want. They can go off in pairs, they can go out driving - the car is theirs.

“We meet back at the hotel and have a meal together, and then people can do what they like again for the evening.

Advertisement

“They’ll gain a car, which would probably cost around £500 to hire, and experience what it’s like to drive in a convoy with nine other Jaguars and have a good time.”

Each Jaguar will have a full tank of fuel to start the holiday off on the right track.

Advertisement

If you are interested in joining, please email Stuart at: [email protected]

The holiday full itinerary is:

Advertisement

Saturday May 20 - Leave Bassetlaw and drive to Great Yarmouth to stay in the Furzledown Hotel

Sunday May 21 - Drive to Southend on Sea to stay in the Premier Inn

Advertisement

Monday May 22 - Drive to Margate to stay in the Premier Inn

Tuesday May 23 - Drive through Hastings to Eastbourne to stay in the Burlington Hotel

Advertisement

Wednesday May 24 - Drive through Bognor Regis to Portsmouth to stay in The Ibis Hotel

Thursday May 25 - Drive through Southampton and Stonehenge to Salisbury to stay in The Stones Hotel

Advertisement

Friday May 26 - Drive to Cirencester to stay in The Royal George Hotel

Saturday May 27 - Drive through the Cotswolds to Stratford upon Avon to stay in the Holiday Inn

Advertisement