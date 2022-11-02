Stuart Dixon, aged 77, and his team at Sherwood Jaguars have presented a cheque of £59,456 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston after another busy 12 months of fundraising.

Sherwood Jaguars’ latest cheque now marks more than £250,000 raised by them for the hospice, which provides care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and complex health needs, and support for their families.

Stuart Dixon of Sherwood Jaguars makes a donation of £59,456.78 to Ruth Wallbank of Bluebell Wood. The group's total fundraising for the hospice now totals over £250,000

In four-and-a-half years of active fundraising, Stuart, from Retford, and his team have showcased his nine Jaguars across the country to raise money for the charity.

At events, members of the public are able to place a sticker with their name on a car for either £5 or £10 depending on the placement, with businesses paying £200.

Stuart said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated, bought a sticker, or sponsored me, because I couldn’t do it without them.”

He also gave his thanks to his drivers and helpers for their commitment to the cause.

In the past year, the group has taken part in many events, including the Worksop and Retford Christmas lights switch-on events, Doncaster races, Notts Classic Car Show at Thoresby Park, and the Lincoln Grand Prix.

Stuart has previously said that he was raising money for Bluebell Wood to help give poorly children the best quality of life possible.