Bassetlaw families urged to not miss out on free healthy food thanks to Healthy Start scheme

The council says almost 300 families who qualify for Healthy Start in Bassetlaw are currently missing out on free fruit, vegetables and milk.

Healthy Start offers funds worth £4.25 a week to pregnant women and children aged up to four who are in low-income families, as well as to all pregnant women under 18.

Funds can be used to buy fruit, vegetables, milk and infant formula. Eligible families with a baby under the age of one receive £8.50 a week.

Coun Matt Barney, council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We know things are tough for families right now, so we’re urging more people to make use of this fantastic scheme.

“We want to give every child the best start in life.

“Good nutrition is so important in those early years and Healthy Start can help families access healthy food, as well as reduce the pressure on their household budgets.

“So please check to see if you’re eligible and let your friends and families know about the scheme too.”

Anyone eligible will be sent a Healthy Start card with money on it that you can use in any shop that accepts Mastercard. Benefits will be added onto the card every four weeks.