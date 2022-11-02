Whooping cough (pertussis) rates have risen sharply in recent years and babies who are too young to start their vaccinations are at greatest risk.

Young babies with whooping cough are often very unwell and many will be admitted to hospital because of their illness. When whooping cough is particularly severe, it can lead to complications, and, in the most severe cases, death.

Pregnant women can help protect their babies by getting vaccinated, ideally from 16 weeks up to 32 weeks pregnant.

Pregnant women are being invited to get the whooping cough vaccine

Ladies are able to get the vaccination by heading to the Antenatal Clinics at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, this can also be accessed when attending for scans, and Bassetlaw Hospital, from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday and Thursday.

Lois Mellor, director of Midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Getting vaccinated while you’re pregnant is highly effective in protecting your baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of their life.

“The immunity you get from the vaccine will pass to your baby through the placenta and provide passive protection for them until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at eight weeks old. We recommend our mums to access this vaccination sooner rather than later, so please attend at your earliest convenience.”

