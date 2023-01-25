Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood north policing team have been carrying out speed checks across the area.

A team spokesman said: “Checks were completed in Kirton, Ollerton and Clipstone as part of the neighbourhood policing week of action.

“Several warnings and tickets were issued.”

Speeding motorists were targeted in an operation in Ollerton.

Residents urged police to revisit other areas.

Posting on the team’s Facebook page – fb.com/SherwoodNorthPolice – Bill Kerr wrote: “How about going down Main Road, Boughton, at school times? You would have to take loads of tickets with you some of the parking is unbelievable.”

Katie Macefield suggested Rainworth bypass, while Bob Nutter said police should target Wellow Road, as “some use it as a race track”.

Noreen Laffan suggested the police head back to Ollerton Police Station, saying: “Just sit on Forest Road every day, you will make a fortune. Amazing how they speed past the police station, laughing at you all.”