New findings reveal the scale of bailiff use by Bassetlaw District Council

New findings reveal that Bassetlaw District Council referred 2,248 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23 – with bailiff referral considered a “last resort” by the Council.

Newly released figures from National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice have revealed that Bassetlaw District Council referred 2,248 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23, prompting renewed calls for improvements to be made to the council’s debt collection practices.

National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has written to the leader of Bassetlaw District Council urging the council to commit to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

The figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request, show the authority referred 2,248 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – a 25% increase on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19.

Bassetlaw Council said Government underfunding left it no choice but to opt for a maximum council tax increase. Photo: National World

The charity says that bailiff use remains “too high”, with action needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022/23 – broadly unchanged on pre-pandemic levels (2.65 million in 2018/19).

Bassetlaw District Council is one of 41 per cent of local authorities which has increased its overall use of bailiffs in that time.

National Debtline is calling for national changes from the Government to help reduce and reform bailiff action, including through new ring-fenced funding for councils to provide 100% Council Tax Support schemes for those on the lowest incomes.

Locally, the charity-run service is calling for Bassetlaw District Council to adopt all six of its ‘six steps’ to improve collection practices.

This includes exempting residents receiving local Council Tax Support from any form of bailiff action.

Coun Alan Rhodes, cabinet member for corporate and financial services, said: “The use of bailiffs is a last resort and is an approach only taken if residents do not engage with us at any part of the debt recovery process, and when we have exhausted every option available to the Council.

“We offer flexible payment options, Council Tax reduction for those most in need of support, as well as advice and guidance from our Money Advice Team.

“This is in addition to working closely with Citizens Advice, and other debt related charities, to provide dedicated debt support and options well before any form of enforcement action is sought.

“We are acutely aware of the pressures that have been put on some households because of the cost-of-living crisis and have measures in place to ensure that the payment of Council Tax is secondary to Priority Debts, such as mortgage, rent or utility bills, so that residents are not at risk of losing their home.

“Council Tax is a vital source of funding for all local authorities and the essential services they provide, including the Emergency Services.

“As the collection authority for Bassetlaw, we have a duty to collect Council Tax and unfortunately, in a very small percentage of cases, enforcement action is required as a final resort.”

“The figures quoted by National Debtline include historic cases from the Covid-19 Pandemic and those accumulated during 2022/23.

“In the year 2022/23, we collected 95.86% of all Council Tax billed from around 55,000 properties.”