Project to bring Nottinghamshire’s water vole population back from the brink reaches exciting stage thanks to release of over 100 captive bred water voles at reserve near Retford.

The rodents - the fastest-declining mammal in England - were this week set free into their new home at Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford, as part of the Nottinghamshire Water Vole Recovery Project.

The project, which runs until March 2025, is investing £491,740 in a range of measures to restore and create vital wetland habitat to support the species; boosting water vole numbers, and a targeted programme of mink control across 900 hectares of wetland habitat and more than 50km of rivers.

Speaking about the release, Gary Cragg – Nottinghamshire Water Vole Project Manager explained: “Our beaver enclosure at the Idle Valley Nature Reserve provides a unique setting to establish an Ark site for water voles to enable us to bring these important and valuable mammals back. In time, we hope they will disperse from the Ark site across the whole 375 hectares of the reserve and along the River Idle.”

Idle Valley Nature Reserve. Credit: Di Fisher

In preparation for the release, the charity has been delivering targeted mink control and habitat creation within the Idle catchment.

Speaking on behalf of Natural England, Karen Shelley-Jones, Species Recovery Programme Manager said: “It is enormously pleasing to work with partners like Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to deliver action to recover our threatened species. This is one of several projects we are supporting to tackle the impact of Invasive Non-Native Species on our native wildlife. A carefully coordinated programme of habitat enhancement, mink control, licensed captive rearing and thorough health checks was needed to get to this stage. Strategic joint working across organisations is so important to help us address the Environment Act target to reduce the risk of species’ extinction.”

Speaking about the project, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Head of Nature Recovery (North) Janice Bradley MBE said: “The evidence is stark and clear, without urgent action, the future for water voles in our county is bleak and we risk losing this much-loved species forever from Nottinghamshire.”