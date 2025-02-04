Worksop’s NatWest branch located on Bridge Street will close on June 18, 2025.

A spokesperson for NatWest announced that the Worksop branch will close this June.

NatWest is set to close 53 additional branches from April to June 2025.

The Worksop branch will close this June. Image: Google.

The closures are part of a shift toward prioritising digital banking services.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “Over 80 per cent of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97 per cent of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

“Like any business, we strive to meet our customers' changing needs and expectations and we've been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation.

“We are also significantly investing in refreshing our network – we expect to invest in excess of £20m in our network across the UK in 2025 to improve customer service, enhance the look and feel of our branches, and reduce the environmental impact of our buildings, as well as continuing to invest in shared solutions like the Post Office and Banking Hubs.”

The nearest NatWest branches are NatWest Crystal Peaks, located at 8-9 Peaks Mount, Crystal Peaks, Sheffield and NatWest Rotherham Markets, at 27 Effingham Street, Rotherham.

For more details about the closure, visit: www.natwest.com/banking-with-natwest/other-ways-to-bank-with-natwest/natwest-branch-banking/branch-closures.html.