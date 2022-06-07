Jade Hart pictured pregnant with her firstborn Hugo

Jade Hart tragically died at age 33, only hours after she gave birth to her firstborn Hugo at Bassetlaw Hospital on July 8, 2018.

An inquest at Nottingham Coroner’s Court by assistant coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock found that Jade’s death was a result of “mistakes” mainly by one of her doctors, which led to her uterus being turned inside out.

Jade's husband Ric Hart pictured with baby Hugo.

Jade had given birth to her son shortly after 10pm, but in the early hours the following morning she suffered a rare complication called a full uterine inversion, in which the placenta fails to detach from the uterine wall and pulls the uterus inside-out as it exits, and died as a result.

The inquest heard that a doctor pulled on Jade’s umbilical cord at least four times when they should not have, as her placenta had not been separated.

The action was determined as “a very serious omission of care”, according to Dr Didcock.

The new mum also suffered a number of cardiac arrests but would not have died were it not for the uterine inversion, the inquest found.

Jade suffered huge blood loss - 5.5 litres in total - had organ failure and brain damage, with neglect contributing to her death, the coroner concluded.

After the inquest, Jade’s mother, Julie Hazelgrave, said that her daughter was “kind and caring with a great zest for life”.

She added that Jade was “the happiest she had ever been” after giving birth to Hugo, but that happiness was short-lived as, within hours, her daughter collapsed and died.

Jade's husband, Ric Hart, said that the inquest was invaluable to the family’s understanding of what happened to her.

“'Ascertaining the facts is important, not least for our son, who now has to live his life without his mummy,” he said.

Dr Didcock concluded that it was her hope that lessons were learned that will lead to improvements in care in the future.

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “On behalf of the trust, I want to again share my sincere apologies and sympathies with Jade’s husband Ric and her family and friends.

"As was highlighted during the inquest, this was a truly tragic case and we are grateful for the coroner’s time and careful deliberation in reaching a conclusion.