Roads Minister Richard Holden has agreed to meet with Mark Fletcher, the MP for Bolsover, to discuss funding for improvements to the A619 at Darfoulds Bridge.

A height restriction to go under Darfoulds Bridge has meant that HGVs cannot access Worksop and the wider Nottinghamshire area via the A619.

For years, residents in neighbouring village Whitwell have complained that the height restriction has caused ‘heavy traffic’ and an increase in pollution as lorry drivers have had to use the village as a bypass to access the A60.

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher at Darfoulds Bridge.

Since being elected in 2019, Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has been campaigning to have the road under the bridge lowered to reduce this problem.

Mr Fletcher is currently working with Derbyshire County Council and Network Rail to lower the road under the bridge, and allow HGV access to Worksop from the A619.

Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure at Derbyshire Council, has confirmed to Mr Fletcher that designers have come up with a solution and are progressing the scheme with Network Rail, but it is estimated to cost around £2million to carry out the work.

Mr Fletcher says the lowering of the road has the potential to prevent further accidents, provide relief to the road network in Whitwell, which is not suitable for HGVs, and make a “real difference” to the lives of residents who are suffering from both noise and air pollution as a result of the traffic.

Mr Fletcher said: “Work on Darfoulds Bridge is long overdue and residents of Whitwell have waited for far too long for this project to be delivered. The proposed improvements will improve road safety, increase economic productivity, protect the local environment, and stop HGV traffic from plaguing the village.