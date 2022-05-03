Police received a call at 10:58am after a lorry struck a low railway bridge on the A619 near Darfoulds, just past the Explore Way junction.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said that traffic is flowing again and that the lorry has been ‘at least partially removed’.

Steve Hopkinson, operations director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “This morning, we responded to a vehicle striking a railway bridge in Woodend, Worksop.

A lorry became stuck under a railway bridge on the A619 earlier today (May 3).

"Thankfully nobody was injured and we found no damage to the bridge or tracks.

"We’re pleased that passengers and road users are on the move again and we’re sorry to anybody who was held up by this incident.