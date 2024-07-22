McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru plans in Dinnington given go ahead
A new McDonald’s restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor seating, as well as on-site parking will be created at the site at the junction of Campbell Way and Nobel Way.
Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s, Annie Newman, said: “A pre-application consultation showed strong support for a McDonald’s Restaurant in this location. This was reflected in the comments that local people sent to the council backing the application.
“It is a frustration that a McDonald’s Restaurant and Drive Thru is not recognised as an employment use, despite creating significantly more jobs that many developments which would be. I am delighted that the planning board recognised this and approved our application.
“I look forward to our restaurant opening and bringing our internationally-recognisable brand and menu to Dinnington.”
Proposals were approved by Rotherham Council at a meeting of The Council’s Planning Board on Thursday July 18.
While most elements of the proposal had been found acceptable by council planners, the planning department had nevertheless recommended McDonald’s’ planning application for refusal on policy grounds.
The site was allocated for employment use in Rotherham Council’s Local Plan, a use that a McDonald’s restaurant is not recognised as. This was despite a McDonald’s restaurant being expected to create 100 jobs.
The meeting of the Council’s planning board recognised the job creation potential of a McDonald’s Drive Thru in Dinnington, disagreeing with the recommendation for refusal on policy grounds.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the application.
