Proposals for a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru in Dinnington will be considered by Rotherham Council’s Planning Committee.

The plans, for a site at the junction of Campbell Way and Nobel Way, have received an overwhelmingly positive response from residents and stakeholders, with almost 200 comments supporting the proposals attached to the application.

The plans, if approved, would deliver a new McDonald’s restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor seating, as well as on-site parking.

The restaurant would be situated within an existing commercial area and regenerate a vacant development site.

The proposals would also create up to 100 new jobs and generate around £60,000 in business rates every year for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

The plans have been recommended for refusal by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council officers on the basis that the site is allocated for traditional employment use.

Annie Newman, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s said: “We are pleased with the positive response we have had from the community regarding our proposals for Dinnington. It is clear from the feedback we have received that a McDonald’s restaurant in this area would be welcomed by the local community.

“We have wanted to expand our offering of amazing value and high-quality food in Dinnington for some time and we are disappointed that our plans to regenerate this vacant, well-situated site have now been recommended for refusal by the Council.

“We appreciate that the Council’s policy allocates this land for employment use, but the number of jobs that our proposals will create is far more than many developments that would be defined as employment use. Combined with the other benefits that a new restaurant would deliver for the area we hope that the Planning Committee will consider it justifiable to approve our plans.”

McDonald’s held a community consultation in September 2023, where local residents were encouraged to provide their feedback on the proposals, this feedback was incredibly positive.

Many in the local community welcomed the investment that the proposals represent as well as the new job opportunities that a McDonald’s would provide for locals

A decision on the planning application will be taken by Rotherham Council’s Planning Board at their meeting on Thursday July 18.