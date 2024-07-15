Worksop community centre and gardens officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and volunteers at a Worksop community centre and gardens are celebrating after being recognised as one of the country’s best parks for the seventh year running.

The OASIS Community Gardens in Kilton, Worksop has been awarded a prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Steve Williams Centre & Project Manager of OASIS says, "We are always thrilled to be awarded the Green Flag award each year. It's a tribute to all the 'Gardening for Life' volunteers who attend our Gardening sessions and keep the Oasis Gardens looking so lovely.

"The Oasis Gardens is a unique green space where everything is planted with love and care. People donate plants from their gardens, sometimes from gardens of loved ones and sometimes we have many people from the community come to plant seeds, bulbs, plants and trees.

"One local lady was moving house to a flat and didn't want the trees she had planted in her garden to be uprooted so she had them all dug up and brought in huge pots on a removal van. We now have a lovely little woodland area at Oasis which will be a haven for wildlife. Thanks to everyone who makes the Green Flag Award possible!"

The news that Oasis has achieved the accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces - is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Oasis Community Gardens on achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Oasis is a vital green space for communities in Bassetlaw to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”