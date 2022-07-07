The Sherwood Ranger in High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, has been completely gutted as the new owners take on a massive renovation in modernising the pub with a sports bar twist.

Force Contracting Service, a Worksop-based family-run civil engineering contractor, purchased the pub last month after it first went on sale in March.

Since getting the keys to the property just over a week ago, they are now on day seven of the refurbishment and plan to have the pub reopened in time for the World Cup in November.

The new floor plan reveals the bottom floor will be opened up into a more open-planned space with a central bar. Large TVs will be placed to stream a range of live sport.

The upstairs will be turned into a function room with a bar that can be used to host events such as birthday, work and engagement parties. The owners would also like local sports teams to be able to use it after games and community groups to use it for meetings to make it a home away from home.

The kitchen will remain upstairs with the team planning to offer small plates to snack on, including wings, loaded fries, chicken tenders and breaded mushrooms.

Outside will also see ample seating space to enjoy a cool pint on a sunny day.

The firm are currently searching for a new general manager to take the reins in the pub with the drive to organise events from min beer and gin festivals to local bake sales, and the ability to hire their own bar staff.

Ben Layden, general manager at Force Contracting Service, said: “We’re extremely proud that we have managed to keep hold of what is a valuable piece of history for the local community.

“There were developers and builders interested in buying the Sherwood so that it could be turned into accommodation - we simply could not allow that to happen.

“We hope that we can serve the people of Carlton well by updating the Sherwood and making it the heartbeat of the community once again.

“[We] look forward to seeing you all there when we reopen.”