The Sherwood Ranger, in High Road, is on the market with James A Baker Chartered Surveyors.

The brochure says the pub is located in an attractive village on the busy A60 and benefits from customer parking to the rear and private accommodation on the first floor.

It adds that it offers considerable scope for local and regional public house operators and also has potential for a range of uses, subject to the granting of relevant permissions, and

is likely to be of interest to local developers and builders.

The guide price for the freehold licensed premises is £185,000 plus VAT.

For more information email [email protected], visit www.jamesbaker.co.uk or call 0113 8800 850.

Take a look inside…..

1. The bar area The ground floor trade areas are split into two distinct sections, comprising a bar and snug area to the left upon entry and a lounge area to the right. Photo: James A Baker Photo Sales

2. Lots of room for customers Both trading areas revolve around a single central servery and are currently arranged for informal drinking. Ancillary trade areas include customer WC's, small kitchen, basement cellar and chilled beer stores. Photo: James A Baker Photo Sales

3. Upstairs accommodation Private accommodation is spread across the first floor and comprises three bedrooms, kitchen, lounge, bathroom and an office. The accommodation benefits from dedicated access via the rear of the property. Photo: James A Baker Photo Sales

4. Outside the property Externally and to the front of the premises there is a small benched patio in addition to a trade yard and decked area to the rear, both of which are suitable for outdoor drinking. Customer parking facilities for around 12 vehicles and an owner’s garage to the rear. Photo: James A Baker Photo Sales