Pictures from Worksop’s indulgent North Notts Food Fest

North Notts BID’s annual North Notts Food Fest returned to the Old Market Square for another day of celebrating all things food.

The day featured live demonstrations by celebrity chefs such as Rosemary Shrager, Great British Menu 2022 contestant Harvey Perttola, the ‘snobby butcher’ Johnny Puztai, and Teresa Bovey.

A range of street-food vendors and drink and produce stalls lines the streets for hungry visitors.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: "We had a great turnout for this year's Food Fest in Worksop, which showcased a talented mix of local food and drink businesses alongside celebrity chefs.

"We are delighted that - following our YES vote at ballot - the BID will continue to deliver amazing events in North Notts for the next five years.

"The Food Fest has become a staple showcase event that drives significant footfall into the town."

1. North Notts Food Fest Spectators were eager to snap photos after the live demonstrations. Photo: Spike Photography Photo Sales

2. North Notts Food Fest Rosemary Shrager demonstrated her culinary skills at Worksop Food Fest. Photo: Spike Photography Photo Sales

3. North Notts Food Fest Many food vendors from nearby and beyond attended the food festival. Photo: Spike Photography Photo Sales

4. North Notts Food Fest Teresa Bovey demonstrated recipes that could be easily cooked at home. Photo: Spike Photography Photo Sales