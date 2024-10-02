Love Island star Blade revealed as third celebrity judge for Worksop's Got Talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Island 2024 hunk Blade Siddiqi, has been announced as the third celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got Talent 2024 (WGT), following his appearance on the hit ITV2 reality show this summer.

He said: “I’m so excited to be joining Worksop’s Got Talent as one of their judges this year.

"It’s set to be an unforgettable night and I can’t wait to watch the finalists perform live.”

Blade will be joined on the celebrity judging panel by award-winning Coronation Street actor, Jude Riordan and award-winning, chart-topping singer, actress and Dancing On Ice winner, Suzanne Shaw, plus one other famous face who is still to be announced.

Love Island star Blade Siddiqi is the third celebrity judge announced for Worksop's Got Talent. Photo: Love Island Facebook

The multi award-winning charity talent show, WGT returns for an eighth year on Friday, November 8 at North Notts Aren.

Tickets are on sale now for £10 each at ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “I can’t wait to welcome Blade, along with Suzanne and Jude, to our biggest ever WGT to date.

"Buy your tickets today on social media to stay up to date on our most spectacular show yet.”

Since 2016, WGT has raised a staggering £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out seven times with 700 guests each year and earning event organiser James Clarke invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

James has also been nominated for Fundraiser Of The Year at this year’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

This year’s 12 finalists include a solo dancer, a drummer, a pianist, a choir and lots of incredible singers.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, Emmerdale actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Liam Palmer, various Love Island stars and many more.

Celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final.

Who will be making an appearance this year?

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, from audition details to celebrity judge announcements, follow WGT on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.