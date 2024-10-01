Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing gun club in Bassetlaw is shooting for permission from the council to continue its activities for more than 200 members.

Mattersey Rifle and Pistol Club has been based at The Quarry on Retford Road within the village, for almost 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It owns the rural 1.73-acre site, which was previously known as Ellis Plantation and owned by Tarmac. And the site was granted planning permission way back in September 1977 for a small-bore rifle, centre fire pistol and pistol range.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after talks with Bassetlaw District Council, it was felt that the club, which has 225 full members and an additional 20 probationary members, needed a Certificate of Lawfulness for Existing Use or Development (CLEUD) to carry on.

Mattersey Rifle and Pistol Club has submitted two planning applications to Bassetlaw District Council to continue its activities.

Furthermore, it was considered that retrospective planning permission was required by the club for a full-bore shooting range, firing point, mantlet and bullet catcher, which was opened for use in 2021, and for a 25-yard air-rifle range, which has been in use since 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, two planning applications have now been submitted to the council to cover both requirements, complete with details of how the club operates.

A planning statement, compiled by the club’s agents, Katy Kitson Architectural Technologist Ltd, of Retford, says: “The club is fully insured and licensed to use firearms in a controlled and supervised environment.

"The site is ten metres below road level, which results in a sound-deadening effect, and the nearest dwelling is approximately 600 metres away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range and grounds at Mattersey Rifle and Pistol Club on Retford Road.

"The club is open to members with strict time restraints. Shooting starts at 9 am and finishes one hour before sunset. There is an informal parking area for about 20 vehicles.

"The club also works closely with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to ensure wildlife and biodiversity at the site is a priority. Badger gates, hedgehog holes and rabbit guards are all maintained.”

Other planning applications lodged with Bassetlaw Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Bargains, Victoria Retail Park, Memorial Avenue, Worksop – alterations to front and removal of internal wall to form single retail unit.

Jhinook Indian restaurant, 18-20 Ryton Street, Worksop – work to create additional first-floor flat and new ground-floor entrance.

Milner House, 11 Pennington Walk, Retford – remove large acacia tree within conservation area.

8 Snowden Drive, Retford – single-storey side extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

59 Northfield Way, Retford – single-storey front entrance extension.

14 Woodlands, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

The Byre, Sheffield Road, Blyth – fell tree in conservation area.

Lound Village Hall, Town Street, Lound – replace two single-glazed timber windows with double-glazed uPVC windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jubilee Business Park, Kilton Road, Worksop – new disabled access ramp, with enhanced steps and roller-shutters to entrance door.

15 Lime Tree Avenue, Carlton in Lindrick – erect shed at rear.

85 Brecks Road, Retford – single-storey rear extension.

68 Blyth Road, Worksop – replace wooden windows at front with uPVC double-glazed windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

46 John Street, Woirksop – external wall insulation with render finish.

All Saints Church, Church Lane, Babworth – relocate oil storage tank and enclose with security cage.

45 Coniston Road, Worksop – single-storey rear extension.

Unit 1, Symmetry Park, Blyth – installation of two oven stacks.

7 Ollerton Road, Tuxford – single-storey side extension.

Mamma Giusi cafe, 18 Carolgate, Retford – alterations to shop front and non-illuminated signage.

West Cottage, Broad Gate, Darlton – single-storey rear extension.